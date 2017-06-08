WORLD
James Comey to testify before US Senate Intelligence Committee
Some legal experts said Comey's testimony could strengthen any impeachment case built on the obstruction of justice, but US markets shrugged off news from the hearings so far for a lack of any major disclosures.
US President Donald Trump (L) speaks in Ypilanti Township, Michigan March 15, 2017. FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC, May 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify on Thursday to a US Senate Intelligence Committee probing the Russian hack of last year's presidential election.

Comey's opening statements were released to the public on Wednesday evening. They suggest that Comey will tell Congress that President Donald Trump pressed him repeatedly to halt a probe into his ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties with Russia and to declare publicly that Trump himself was not under investigation.

Comey's testimony is the most widely anticipated congressional hearing in years in the US.

The outcome could have significant repercussions for Trump's presidency as special counsel Robert Mueller and multiple congressional committees investigate whether Trump's campaign team colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. The White House and Russia deny any collusion occurred.

The president on Wednesday was in Ohio, where he ignored reporters' questions about Comey.

TRT World'sAzadeh Ansari reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
