Palestinian villagers trapped by "apartheid wall"
Hizma village in the Occupied West Bank sits atop a strategic hill and is surrounded by a wall controlled by Israel. Israel says the wall is necessary due to security concerns, but the villagers say it is used take their lands.
A Palestinian woman hangs her laundry outside her home close to Israel's barrier wall, in the West Bank village of Hizma, near Jerusalem, April 14, 2005. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

In the Occupied West Bank, it's often Jewish settlements that sit on top of strategic hilltops.

One exception is Hizma, a village of about 5,000 people, which is surrounded by a wall controlled by Israel.

The wall has cut off the village from 40 percent of its land, and another 20 percent was lost to nearby settlements.

Israel claims the wall is necessary to prevent terrorist attacks.

But residents feel entrapped and say the "apartheid wall" is used for land grabs.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi visited Hizma to find out how people are coping.

SOURCE:TRT World
