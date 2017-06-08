In the Occupied West Bank, it's often Jewish settlements that sit on top of strategic hilltops.

One exception is Hizma, a village of about 5,000 people, which is surrounded by a wall controlled by Israel.

The wall has cut off the village from 40 percent of its land, and another 20 percent was lost to nearby settlements.

Israel claims the wall is necessary to prevent terrorist attacks.

But residents feel entrapped and say the "apartheid wall" is used for land grabs.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi visited Hizma to find out how people are coping.