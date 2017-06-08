WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN warns of increasing civilian deaths in battle for Mosul
The UN Human Rights Office reports a "significant escalation" in Daesh's use of civilians as human shields and its killing of those attempting to flee.
UN warns of increasing civilian deaths in battle for Mosul
A woman carries her child as she walks to a safer area with other displaced residents, due to fighting between Iraqi forces and Daesh in western Mosul's al Zanjili district. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

Children trying to flee western Mosul have been shot dead by Daesh members, the UN human rights office said on Thursday, saying it had reports of a "significant escalation" in civilians deaths in the battle for the Iraqi city.

It also said it was investigating reports that 50 to 80 people had died in an air strike on the Zanjili district of Mosul on May 31. It did not say who carried out the strike.

The killing of fleeing civilians by Daesh occurred in the Al Shifa neighbourhood on May 26, June 1 and June 3, it said.

"Credible reports indicate that more than 231 civilians attempting to flee western Mosul have been killed since 26 May, including at least 204 over three days last week alone," the UN human rights office said in a statement.

"Shooting children as they try to run to safety with their families – there are no words of condemnation strong enough for such despicable acts," the statement quoted UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein as saying.

Iraqi government forces retook eastern Mosul in January and began a push on May 27 to capture the remaining Daesh-held enclave in the western side of the city, where about 200,000 people are trapped in harrowing conditions.

Last week Iraqi police said at least seven civilians had been killed by Daesh mortar shells in the Zanjili area of western Mosul.

But a young man told Reuters he had been wounded when an air strike hit a group of 200 to 250 civilians collecting water because a member of the Daesh terrorist group was hiding among them.

The UN statement said the deaths in Zanjili were reportedly caused by one of several recent air strikes that had inflicted civilian casualties and it was seeking further information about those attacks, without elaborating.

"The murder of civilians, as well as the intentional directing of an attack against civilians who are not directly taking part in hostilities, are war crimes," it said.

Daesh's self-declared "caliphate" is in retreat across Iraq and Syria. US-backed and YPG-dominated SDF forces this week launched an operation to capture Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital in Syria.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us