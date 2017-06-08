Documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore has launched a website called TrumpiLeaks to allow whistleblowers to securely leak information about the US administration.

"Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny," the website launched on Tuesday reads.

"I know this is risky. I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe," Moore wrote in an open letter on the Huffington Post.

Make no mistake ― Donald J Trump has NO intention of leaving the White House until January 20, 2025. How old will you be in 2025? That's how long he plans to be your president. How much damage will have been done to the country and the world by then? And that is why we must act

Security of website questioned

Moore, 63, said that while no digital communication was 100 percent secure, he and his team had used the most secure technology possible to protect anonymity.

TrumpiLeaks was launched a day after the US Department of Justice said that a US intelligence contractor Reality Leigh Winner had been arrested and charged with leaking classified National Security Agency material related to Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election to a news organisation.

Trump has called for a crackdown on leaks to the media.

Moore, a longtime champion of liberal causes and outspoken critic of Trump, is working on a documentary about the 2016 presidential election.

His other films include Fahrenheit 9/11, which was a critical look at the presidency of George W Bush and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.