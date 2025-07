Police and medical officials say a suicide attacker has blown himself up in a market south of the capital Baghdad killing at least 21 people.

The officials said the Friday morning blast in the village of Musayyib also wounded 30.

The blast came hours after a bomb exploded in Karbala, near Mussayyib, wounding five people.

Karbala is a Shia holy city and has been a target of several attacks in the past.