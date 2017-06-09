POLITICS
Sarcastic Bolt gives competitor De Grasse tips
Jamaican runner cautions Candian sensation Andre De Grasse to temper his expectations at the London World Championships in August. De Grasse says he intends to beat Bolt before the latter decides to end his career.
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

Usain Bolt has cautioned Canadian young gun Andre De Grasse to temper his expectations of dethroning him at the world championships in London in August.

The 30-year-old Jamaican will run his final race on home soil at the Racers Grand Prix this weekend before hanging up his spikes after the London meet.

De Grasse, who chased Bolt home for silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m at the Rio Olympics last year, is widely tipped to be one of the athletes bidding to fill the void after the sprint king's retirement.

"Over the years I've always tried to be diplomatic about how I answered a lot questions, but what bothers me the most when athletes are coming up through the ranks and they get to a certain level, they always want to beat me, I don't know why?" Bolt said.

I always tell my younger athletes at Racers track club, listen, 'when you're climbing a ladder, you have to take your time and work your way up to the top', so all I have to say to De Grasse is take your time and climb his way to the top — Usain Bolt

De Grasse voices intentions to dethrone Bolt

De Grasse, 22, said this week he intends to beat Bolt before the world record holder in both 100m and 200m brings down the curtain on his glittering career.

Im trying to win this year. I feel like I have a great chance and that's what I want to do. I feel like I have a great chance in both events — 100 or 200. If I can execute my race and I'm in top shape I feel like I can do that — Andre De Grasse

Bolt, who will only run the shorter sprint in London, has not been beaten in an individual sprint at a major championship for a decade.

He has won the sprint double at the last three Olympics and three of the last four world championships, the one exception being when he false started in the 100m at Daegu in 2011.

SOURCE:Reuters
