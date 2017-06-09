WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 900 migrants rescued off Libya coast
The UN refugee agency has said around 61,250 migrants have reached Italy since the start of the year after crossing the Mediterranean, while 1,778 more are dead or missing.
More than 900 migrants rescued off Libya coast
The UN refugee agency has said around 61,250 migrants and refugees have reached Italy since the start of the year after crossing the Mediterranean, while 1,778 more are dead or missing. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

More than 900 migrants and refugees have been rescued off the coast of Libya during the past 48 hours while trying to reach Italy, the Italian coastguard said on Friday.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that it saved 716 of the migrants, and had found one body.

"Around 800 people were rescued today (Friday) during eight separate operations" in the Mediterranean, said a spokesman for the coastguard, which is coordinating the operations.

The migrants were on eight boats, including two inflatable, he said.

Some 130 people were rescued on Thursday.

MSF tweeted that it had "completed the 5th rescue (operation) and now have 716 people onboard. Unfortunately, for one person we arrived too late."

The UN refugee agency has said around 61,250 migrants and refugees have reached Italy since the start of the year after crossing the Mediterranean, while 1,778 more are dead or missing.

Conflict-ravaged Libya has long been a stepping stone for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

It has urged Europe, and particularly Italy, to supply it with the equipment it needs to monitor its southern borders, through which migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, enter the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us