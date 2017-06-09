Turkish aid agencies have increased its distribution of humanitarian aid across the world during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) announced on Thursday it had dispatched 49 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to Syria.

During the first week of Ramadan, 49 trucks filled with humanitarian aid including food, bread, water, hygiene articles, baby sets, were sent to Syria, the foundation said.

It said aid would also be distributed in Idlib, Homs, Hama, Aleppo and in refugee camps close to the Turkish border.

Additionally, IHH also distributed 535 food packages, including packs of flour, rice, sugar, dates and oil to families struggling with drought in Ethiopia's Somali region Jijiga.

IHH Project Coordinator Metin Basbay said families in the drought-stricken region would be able to spend the month without facing food shortages.

Diyanet

The Diyanet Foundation delivered food packages to 1,500 underprivileged families in Pakistan, the group announced Friday.

After Karachi and capital Islamabad, the foundation also delivered aid to 900 families of Multan city, bringing a total to 1,500, said Ahmet Kandemir, project coordinator for Diyanet Foundation (TDV) in Pakistan.

The packages included basic household items like flour, oil, lentil, rice and dates, Kandemir told Anadolu Agency.

The group extended its helping hand to underprivileged people in 278 regions across 64 countries this year.

TIKA

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organised an iftar (fast-breaking) program for 500 orphans and disabled children in Jordan's capital Amman.

Amman coordinator for TIKA Mehmet Siddik Yildirim said the children were aged between 14 and 18.

Yildirim said the program was held in the youth club of Al-Hussein Palestinian refugee camp in coordination with Jordan's Ministry of Youth and Social Development, the Al-Hussein Orphan Center and the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA).

In Libya, TIKA held its first iftar under "TIKA Iftar Tables with Children" program at the Consulate General of Turkey in northwestern Misurata city.

Turkish Consul General Sinan Yesildag hosted 100 refugee children and orphans for iftar from various regions of Libya.

Additionally, TIKA has provided food assistance to 170 needy families affected by drought in Kenya's Turkana and Mandera provinces.

Besir

Another Turkish NGO, Besir, also sent humanitarian aid from central Kirsehir to Syria on Thursday.

The vehicles, filled with 35,000 breads, 25 tons of flour and warm food for 10,000 needy people, would be distributed in refugee camps inside Syria.

Meanwhile, Marmara University Graduates and Employees Association, Deniz Feneri Association and Uskudar National Education Directorate sent a container carrying humanitarian aid to Syria's Idlib.