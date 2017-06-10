WORLD
2 MIN READ
US "friendly fire" kills at least three policemen in Afghanistan
Two other Afghan policemen were also wounded when a US military aircraft opened fire in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, officials say.
US "friendly fire" kills at least three policemen in Afghanistan
Afghan and American officials say they were investigating the incident. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 10, 2017

At least three Afghan policemen were killed and two wounded when a US military aircraft opened fire during an operation in southern Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.

The so-called "friendly fire" incident occurred overnight, during a raid in Afghanistan's restive Helmand province, the US military command in Kabul said in a statement.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of the ABP (Afghan Border Police) members affected by this unfortunate incident," the statement said.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor, put the toll at three policemen killed and two wounded.

Both Afghan and American officials said they were investigating the incident.

Taliban resurgence

Taliban fighters have made widespread gains in Helmand, seizing many of the province's districts and threatening the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah.

Hundreds of US Marines recently arrived in Helmand to take over an advising mission as part of the NATO-led coalition training and assisting Afghan forces.

American troops, including special forces, also carry out separate missions.

Air strikes and resultant collateral damage by American warplanes have greatly increased in recent months, as US President Donald Trump considers requests from military commanders for thousands more international troops.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us