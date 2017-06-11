POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Muslims and Jews share meals at Cape Town Ramadan gathering
In an initiative that sought to foster interfaith harmony, Muslims and Jews observed Iftar and Sabbath together at a Cape Town synagogue in the holy month of Ramadan.
Muslims and Jews share meals at Cape Town Ramadan gathering
Organisers said it's events like these that can build positive relations between Muslims and Jews. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 11, 2017

Muslims and Jews in the South African city of Cape Town came together for a joint Iftar and Sabbath celebration.

The event — the first of its kind — was held at a synagogue as part of the month of Ramadan.

Taj Hargey, Imam (prayer leader) of the Open Mosque in Wynberg, led the prayers for Muslim participants at the synagogue.

Hargey said the event aimed at fostering interfaith dialogue.

"Jews and Muslims, we come from the same origins and roots and our journeys have been similar journeys," says Rabbi Greg Alexander at Temple Israel Synagogue.

Crystal Orderson has this report from Cape Town.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us