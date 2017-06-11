WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron seeks majority as France votes in parliamentary election
Macron, France's youngest-ever president, is seeking an absolute majority in the Assembly to be able to implement his promised labor reforms and tougher security measures.
Macron seeks majority as France votes in parliamentary election
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux (C) leave their home on bicycles in Le Touquet, France, on the eve of the first round of the parliamentary election, June 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 11, 2017

French voters head to the polls on Sunday for the first of two rounds of a parliamentary election expected to give new President Emmanuel Macron a solid majority.

Just a month after the 39-year old ex-banker defied the odds to be elected to the head of the Euro zone's second-largest economy, opinion polls forecast his one-year old party will top voting this Sunday and win most seats in the June 18 run-off.

"We want a big majority to be able to act and transform France over the next five years," said Mounir Mahjoubi, a junior minister in Macron's government.

The latest opinion polls forecast that Macron's centrist Republic On the Move (LREM) party and its center-right Modem allies will get at least 30 percent of the votes on Sunday, with the conservative The Republicans and its allies at around 20 percent and the far-right National Front around 17 percent.

That outcome would transform into a landslide majority in the second round, opinion polls show.

While elections in the lower house of parliament's 577 constituencies can be tricky to predict, especially with a total of 7,882 candidates vying for those seats, even LREM's rivals have been saying they expect Macron to get a majority.

Their strategy over the past days has rather been to urge voters to make sure the opposition will be big enough to have some weight in parliament. "We shouldn't have a monopolistic party," said ex-prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve, a Socialist.

The survival of the Socialist Party, which ruled France for the past five years but is forecast to get just between about 15 and 30 seats, is at stake, as is the unity of The Republicans, which poll second but are divided on whether to back Macron.

The National Front, reeling from a weaker-than-expected score for chief Marine Le Pen in the presidential election, could miss its target to get enough lawmakers to form a parliamentary group, though it is expected to do much better than the two deputies it had in the previous legislature.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us