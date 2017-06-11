WORLD
2 MIN READ
Puerto Rico votes on statehood in new referendum
The US territory heads to the polls for the fifth time to decide whether to become America's 51st state. The voters have two choices: statehood or independence/free association.
Puerto Rico votes on statehood in new referendum
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello addresses the audience in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 11, 2017

For the fifth time in as many decades, Puerto Ricans are going to the polls this Sunday to decide the island's territorial status.

They will cast ballots in a non-binding referendum to choose if they want to become the 51st US state, to become fully independent or remain a self-governing US territory.

If a majority chooses the latter, a second referendum would be held in October and will ask voters to choose between becoming independent or to remain as the Free Associated State of Puerto Rico – in other words retain the current status as a territory of the United States.

Right now Puerto Rico has its own constitution, laws and elected officials. But, they can all be overwritten by Washington and politicians not elected by the people of Puerto Rico. Even the referendum's results will ultimately be decided by the United States Congress.

TRT World'sEdizTiyansan reports from Puerto Rico's capital San Juan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us