WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran police kill four Daesh suspects in south - report
A major security operation is underway in Iran following last week's deadly attacks in capital Tehran.
Iran police kill four Daesh suspects in south - report
Iranians attend the funeral of the victims, who were killed on the June 7 terror attacks in Tehran, Iran, June 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 12, 2017

Police in Iran killed four Daesh suspects, two of which were foreigners, in the southern province of Hormuzgan, an Iranian news agency said on Monday.

Police also seized explosives, guns and the group's flag, it added.

A major security operation is underway in Iran after 17 people were killed last Wednesday in suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran.

Attacks were the first to be claimed by Daesh inside the country.

"Police forces clashed with the four men and killed them in a mountainous area in southern Iran," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a local police chief as saying.

Two of those killed were not Iranian, he said.

Guns, ammunition, explosives and the flag of Daesh were seized during the operation, Tasnim reported, citing the police chief.

Over 50 suspects arrested

Hormuzgan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, is home to a Sunni minority and has seen previous clashes between security forces and insurgent groups.

The authorities say Iranian security forces killed the mastermind of the attacks on Saturday and that more than 50 suspects have been arrested around the country.

Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of funding hardline Sunni militants, including Daesh, and in the wake of last week's attack pointed the finger at its regional rival.

Riyadh has denied involvement in the attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us