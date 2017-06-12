Every year, thousands of people convert to Islam in Britain.

The holy month of Ramadan can prove to be a challenge for converts as they are abstaining from food and drink for up to 16 hours from dawn until dusk for the first time.

However, Ramadan is by nature a very social month for Muslims, with families attending mosque services together, or inviting friends over to break the fast during Iftar.

In Britain as a tradition, mosques are open for everyone who is willing to break the fast with their Muslim brothers and sisters. The new converts are the most excited ones to get into the Ramadan spirit.

Yasmin Khatun-Dewan reports from London.