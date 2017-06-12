WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb kills Saudi soldier in Qatif province
A homemade explosive device that went off during a patrol in a Shia town also wounded two soldiers, the Saudi interior ministry said in a statement, describing it as a "terrorist incident."
Bomb kills Saudi soldier in Qatif province
Soldiers were patrolling Awamiya's Almosara neighbourhood, where unrest has escalated in recent weeks. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 12, 2017

An explosion has killed a soldier and wounded two more in Saudi Arabia's eastern Qatif province, the interior ministry said on Monday.

The homemade explosive device went off during a patrol in the Shia town of Awamiya on Sunday evening, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

Major Tariq al Alaqi was killed in the blast, the ministry said, describing it as a "terrorist incident."

Soldiers were patrolling the town's Almosara neighbourhood, where unrest has escalated in recent weeks around a redevelopment project in the old district.

Alaqi is at least the fourth person to have been killed in the violence.

The interior ministry has said criminals involved in drugs and arms trade were implicated in the unrest.

Last month, gunmen killed two civilians and a rocket-propelled grenade left a policeman dead in the area.

The UN has urged the kingdom to halt demolition of the 400-year-old Almosara district, which it says has caused "injury, deaths and material losses to the civilians."

Awamiya has seen repeated security incidents in recent years, following protests that began in 2011.

Most of Saudi Arabia's Shia community live in the eastern province and have long complained of marginalisation in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us