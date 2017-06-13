WORLD
US museum uses art talks to oppose Trump's travel ban
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has been organising talks focusing on art from countries being targeted by US President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.
Trump's controversial 90-day ban targets travellers from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2017

US President Donald Trump has suffered a new legal setback after an appeals court ruled against his travel ban on people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority countries.

Trump's controversial 90-day ban targets citizens from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The ban has drawn criticism from a cross-section of society within the US and also from across the world.

Artists, curators and top US museums have also echoed their opposition to Trump's isolationist policies.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has been organising talks focusing on art from countries being targeted in the ban.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
