WORLD
2 MIN READ
Does UK need more oversight of youth travelling to war zones?
Salman Abedi, the Manchester attacker, travelled between the UK and Libya where he was under surveillance by local authorities. Yet Abedi easily returned to Britain, where he built and detonated a bomb.
Does UK need more oversight of youth travelling to war zones?
People attend a vigil for the victims of the May 22 attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain. (May 29, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2017

Manchester is home to the UK's largest Libyan community which included Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people in a terror attack in the city centre on the night of May 22.

Abedi travelled to Libya with his brother on the same date before returning to Britain before the attack. His brother, who has been detained by Libyan authorities, says both of them joined Daesh. But these are details are still painting a very scant picture about why, ostensibly, the Manchester-born young man decided to die for the terror group, or if his trip to Libya played a compelling part.

In 2011, many Britons of Libyan descent went to Libya to fight in the revolution.

For years experts have warned about blowback and questioned why Britain turned a blind eye towards its teenagers to a war zone.

One former fighter who travelled to Libya during the revolution looks back at how young people like him were compelled to go to the front lines and how easy it was to get away with going to Libya.

TRT World'sSara Firth sat down with him.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us