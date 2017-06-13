Around 800 people on Monday evening fell ill after eating an evening meal at a camp for displaced people east of the Iraqi city of Mosul, and were rushed to nearby hospitals, Iraqi officials said.

At least two refugees died from food poisoning at the Hassansham U2 camp, according to Rizgar Obaid, who supervises the camp.

People started vomiting and some fainted after eating an iftar meal, lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people said.

Iftar is the evening meal which Muslims have at the end of day during Ramadan, the month of fasting.

Children and elderly were the most affected, complaining of vomiting and stomach-aches.

A charity organisation brought the iftar meal for 2,000 IDPs breaking their fast in the camp. Rudaw reported the organisation is Qatar-based.

The food consumed included beans, rice, chicken and a yoghurt drink brought from a restaurant in Erbil. The mayor of Erbil said the restaurant owner was arrested after the incident.

Those who displayed signs of food poisoning were taken to hospitals in Erbil and some of them received medical treatment.

The camp, built on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, houses people displaced by an offensive to dislodge Daesh from Mosul.