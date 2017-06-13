WORLD
3 MIN READ
Retrial of Serbian secret police officers starts
Acquitted after a four-year trial that ended in 2013, prosecutors hope they can successfully prosecute the two in a bid to establish a judicial link between Belgrade's then-government and the wartime atrocities in Bosnia.
Retrial of Serbian secret police officers starts
Jovica Stanisic appears in court for his retrial at the United Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2017

Two former Serbian secret policemen went on trial for a second time on Tuesday over their alleged role in the ethnic cleansing of thousands of non-Serbs during the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s.

The initial four-year trial of Jovica Stanisic, the former head of Serbia's State Security Service (DB) and Franko Simatovic, his alleged right-hand man, resulted in an acquittal in 2013, but an appeals judge ordered a retrial.

The trial is seen as the last remaining case that could establish a judicial link between late Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic's Belgrade government and atrocities committed in Bosnia during the 1992-95 war that followed the collapse of multi-ethnic Yugoslavia.

Stanisic and Simatovic are accused of having "established, trained, armed, supported and directed" some of the most notorious Serb militias, including the groups known as the "Scorpions" and "Arkan's Tigers."

The pair, who both deny the charges, played a leading role in efforts to create "ethnically homogeneous and Serb-dominated areas" in Bosnia and Croatia, UN prosecutor Douglas Stringer told the court at the opening of the hearings.

"These accused made those crimes happen by their direction and their unflagging support of the Serb troops they used" to reach their goal, he said.

The aim was to create exclusively Serb territories in regions that had been ethnically mixed for generations by violently driving out non-Serbs, he added.

The pair were acquitted at their first trial, the UN court ruling there was no evidence that any orders they issued were "specifically directed" at aiding the commission of the crimes.

Appeals judges rejected the lower court's reasoning and ordered the retrial.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us