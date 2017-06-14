The Turkish government has opened two border crossings this week to allow refugees to return to Syria to celebrate the final days of Ramadan with their families.

Thousands have gone to the border for the opportunity to cross. They can remain in Syria for 30 days. But if they stay longer, they won't be allowed to return to Turkey.

Mouhsin Deicar has travelled a thousand miles for the opportunity. It has been years since he has seen his ailing mother.

"I want to go to Azaz to see my mother. She is sick and her condition [is] getting worse. She lives with my sister. God willing I will be able to cross."

TRT World 's Alaatin Kilic has more.