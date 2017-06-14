As Iraqi troops make gains against Daesh in the Zanjili district of western Mosul, the fighting is forcing more people from their homes. Most of them have found safety just across the Tigris river, in the east of the city, where life is slowly returning to normal.

Iraqi security forces are more than eight months into a massive operation to retake Mosul from Daesh, which overran the city and swathes of other territory three years ago.

Now, Daesh's grip on Mosul has been reduced to the Old City and several nearby areas.

TRT World 's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.