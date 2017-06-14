WORLD
Thousands killed in Philippines since Duterte's war on drugs began
Many small-time users and dealers have been killed in the Philippines since Duterte took office on June 30. Police say about one-third of the victims were shot by officers in self-defence during legitimate operations.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a meeting with soldiers at Camp Capinpin in Tanay, in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

Human rights groups say around 9,000 people have been killed in the Philippines since President Duterte announced his war on drugs last year.

They were killed during police drug raids or by unidentified assailants.

More recently, senior officials such as police officers and politicians believed to be involved in drug trafficking, have also been targeted.

Many areas where drug dealing was rife have now become safe.

TRT World's Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury reports from the country's capital, Manila.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
