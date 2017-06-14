Human rights groups say around 9,000 people have been killed in the Philippines since President Duterte announced his war on drugs last year.

They were killed during police drug raids or by unidentified assailants.

More recently, senior officials such as police officers and politicians believed to be involved in drug trafficking, have also been targeted.

Many areas where drug dealing was rife have now become safe.

TRT World's Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury reports from the country's capital, Manila.