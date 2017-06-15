For ten years, Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip between Israel and Egypt.

In that time Israel's government has imposed a land, sea and air blockade which has restricted access to building materials and some everyday goods.

Hamas, which works independently of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, has been supported by Iran, Turkey and Qatar in recent years.

TRT World's Middle East correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd looks at what Hamas has achieved and how Qatar's recent diplomatic difficulties may impact Palestinians.