WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast hits kindergarten in east China killing seven people
The nature of the blast is not clear, but an official at the police station in Fengxian county said that the explosion was under investigation.
Blast hits kindergarten in east China killing seven people
Chinese state media reports say people have been hurt in the blast, the nature of which is not clear yet. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2017

At least seven were killed and another 59 injured in an explosion that struck a kindergarten in eastern China, according to state media. The blast struck at 4:50 pm local time on Thursday in Fengxian in Jiangsu province.

Photos purportedly from the scene and posted to social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some of them bleeding.

The nature of the blast is not clear, but an official at the police station in Fengxian county said that the explosion was under investigation.

Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbours and society.

China maintains tight control over firearms and most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or homemade explosives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us