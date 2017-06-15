WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two men arrested over brawl outside Turkish envoy's residence in US
Media reports say another twelve people will face charges over the fight that happened outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during President Erdogan's visit to the United States last month.
Two men arrested over brawl outside Turkish envoy's residence in US
The incident took place after President Erdogan met his US counterpart. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2017

Two men have been arrested over a brawl in Washington DC between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security personnel, his supporters and protesters, according to a statement by Washington police on Wednesday.

The melee outside the Turkish ambassador's residence, which injured eleven people, happened during President Erdogan's visit to the United States last month.

Police said one of those arrested is accused of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanour assault. The second man faces two felony assault charges and a misdemeanour assault charge.

The police did not say if the men were protesters, supporters of Erdogan, or part of the Turkish president's security detail.

The Turkish Embassy blamed the violence on demonstrators linked to the outlawed PKK, which Turkey and the United States consider a terrorist group.

Ankara summoned the US ambassador in late May to protest the treatment of Turkish security officials in the US during Erdogan's visit.

The foreign ministry said that US officials did not take necessary measures to protect the Turkish president, leading to security breaches.

The New York Times reported that law enforcement officials planned to announce charges on Thursday against a dozen members of the Turkish president's security detail.

Two people, at least one of them a protester, had previously been charged.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:45am (1545 GMT) on Thursday to provide an update on the incident. The Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us