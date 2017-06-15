Two men have been arrested over a brawl in Washington DC between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security personnel, his supporters and protesters, according to a statement by Washington police on Wednesday.

The melee outside the Turkish ambassador's residence, which injured eleven people, happened during President Erdogan's visit to the United States last month.

Police said one of those arrested is accused of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanour assault. The second man faces two felony assault charges and a misdemeanour assault charge.

The police did not say if the men were protesters, supporters of Erdogan, or part of the Turkish president's security detail.

The Turkish Embassy blamed the violence on demonstrators linked to the outlawed PKK, which Turkey and the United States consider a terrorist group.

Ankara summoned the US ambassador in late May to protest the treatment of Turkish security officials in the US during Erdogan's visit.

The foreign ministry said that US officials did not take necessary measures to protect the Turkish president, leading to security breaches.

The New York Times reported that law enforcement officials planned to announce charges on Thursday against a dozen members of the Turkish president's security detail.

Two people, at least one of them a protester, had previously been charged.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:45am (1545 GMT) on Thursday to provide an update on the incident. The Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.