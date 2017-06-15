WORLD
5 MIN READ
Greece gets 8.5B euros plus promise of future debt relief
7.7 billion euros will come in early July to cover the repayment of 6.9 billion euros worth of maturing Greek debt and 0.8 billion of arrears. A further 0.8 billion euros would be disbursed after the summer.
Greece gets 8.5B euros plus promise of future debt relief
The Euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2017

European creditors on Thursday approved giving Greece 8.5 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in bailout cash to meet a big summer repayment and promised that the burden of the country's future debt repayments would be eased.

After a meeting in Luxembourg of eurozone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund also agreed to provide a stand-by financial arrangement for Greece which is conditional on the debt relief to be offered Athens at the conclusion of its bailout program next year.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the eurozone's top official, said agreement Thursday on support for Greece had been forged "on all elements" — money, debt relief and IMF involvement.

Most importantly for the near-term, Dijsselbloem said Greece has been cleared to get 8.5 billion euros after the Greek government delivered on a wide array of economic reforms required by creditors to get the bailout funds.

The money means Greece can meet the full extent of its repayments that are due in July.

TRT World spoke to Maria Kagkelidou who has more on the bailout from Athens.

For the longer-term, Dijsselbloem said the 19-nation eurozone had agreed that Greece would get help on making its debts more sustainable, including the possibility of extending repayments by 15 years and linking repayments to Greece's growth.

Under the terms of its 2015 bailout deal, Greece's European creditors had promised to provide cash and find a way to lighten the country's long-term debt load — as long as the government kept a lid on spending and deeply reformed the Greek economy.

Despite years of austerity since Greece was first bailed out in 2010, the country's debt burden still stands at about 320 billion euros ($360 billion), or around 180 percent of the annual gross domestic product. That's mainly because the Greek economy has contracted by around a quarter, meaning a worsening in the debt load even as the country's budget has improved markedly.

An outright cut in Greece's debt is not allowed under euro rules, but the length of time the country has in paying back its debts can be extended, and the interest rates on those debts can be cut.

For Greece, that would limit the amount it has to pay out on debt servicing each year, money it can use to help the Greek economy and society.

One of the reasons why Greece's bailout program has stalled over the past few months has been a disagreement between the eurozone and the International Monetary Fund on debt relief. The IMF, which contributed financially to Greece's first two bailouts but not the third, has wanted more information about what debt relief Greece may get before it gets more involved in the current program.

Thursday's compromise agreement with IMF shows that the disagreement has yet to be fully dealt with.

However, Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, said enough progress had been made at Thursday's meeting for her to go to the executive board to get the stand-by facility, which will be less than $2 billion. Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, said enough progress had been made at Thursday's meeting for her to go to the executive board to get the stand-by facility, which will be less than $2 billion.

"I think there is a very strong focus on growth and that's a strong change of attitude and tone," she said.

The Greek government, whose popularity has fallen sharply as it imposed more austerity measures, faced more criticism Thursday when more than 2,000 older protesters marched through Athens to demonstrate against pension cuts.

"We can't live on 300 euros ($334)!" they chanted, with some waving sticks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us