Roadside bomb kills four in northeast Kenya
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack that shook the northeast Kenya, but the Somalia-based al Shaabab militant group is the prime suspect as it has carried out similar attacks in the past.
A Kenyan security person walk past a police vehicle damaged by a blast killing Kenyan police officers at the Garissa county, eastern Kenya, May 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

A suspected al Shabaab roadside bomb killed four people and injured 11 in northeast Kenya on Friday, a senior government official said.

The incident came as the latest one of a series of such attacks. Last month, at least eight police officers were killed in two roadside bombings in the area, with al Shabaab militants based in neighbouring Somalia claiming responsibility.

Early on Friday a public service vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) between Fino and Sheikh Barow, Mandera County Commissioner Frederick Shisia said.

"A (Toyota) Land Cruiser which was carrying about 15 people ran over an IED. It exploded, killing four instantly, and injured 11," he said.

Among the casualties were two local leaders. "One chief died and another got seriously injured," Shisia said.

"We suspect it is al Shabaab militants, as they are the ones who are behind planting of IEDs in the area."

Al Shabaab, fighting to overthrow Somalia's government says it will continue to attack Kenya until it withdraws its troops from an African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

SOURCE:TRT World
