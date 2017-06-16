BIZTECH
Amazon to buy upmarket grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 billion
After the deal is complete, the grocer will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods Market brand.
Amazon and Whole Foods expect to close the deal during the second half of 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

The $42 per share offer represents a premium of 27 percent to the upmarket grocery chain's Thursday close. Whole Foods shares were halted at $32.77 in premarket trading, while Amazon's shares were up 0.5 percent at $969.

Excluding debt, the deal is valued at $13.39 billion, based on 318.9 million diluted shares outstanding as of April 9.

The grocer will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods Market brand, the companies said.

John Mackey will continue as chief executive of Whole Foods, and the company's headquarters will remain in Austin, Texas.

Amazon and Whole Foods expect to close the deal during the second half of 2017.

SOURCE:Reuters
