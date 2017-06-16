WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan discusses Gulf crisis with leaders of Qatar, France
Speaking via teleconference, the three leaders agreed stay in close cooperation, and keep the dialogue to end the current crisis.
Erdogan discusses Gulf crisis with leaders of Qatar, France
President Erdogan has been a staunch supporter of Qatar since the start of the Gulf crisis. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

Turkish President Erdogan has discussed the recent gulf crisis with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani on Friday.

Speaking via teleconference, the three leaders agreed stay in close cooperation, and keep the dialogue to end the current crisis.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Riyadh for a meeting with King Salman, while the US and UK have joined calls for a de-escalation of the situation.

The three exchanged views on the Qatar crisis with a view to immediately ease tension in the region.

The leaders reportedly stressed that only dialogue and negotiations will resolve the current tension, and called for support for efforts towards this end.

On June 5, five Arab countries -- Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen abruptly cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar denied the accusations, calling the moves to isolate it diplomatically "unjustified".

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Doha, Qatar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us