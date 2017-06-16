POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Fenerbahce defeat Besiktas to win Turkish basketball league
The Yellow Canaries cap off the series sweep over Besiktas in the playoff finals with a 98-94 overtime win.
Fenerbahce defeat Besiktas to win Turkish basketball league
In the victorious match, Bogdanovic scored 23 points, and Vesely scored 26 and pulled 11 rebounds. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

Fenerbahce won the Turkish basketball league title by edging out Besiktas 98-94 on Friday, capping off their playoff finals series sweep, 4-0.

Like the third match in the series, the Yellow Canaries made a late comeback over their Istanbul rivals, coming back from a 12-point deficit with 2 minutes 30 seconds left to go in the fourth quarter.

The match went into overtime after a 84-84 tie, thanks to big-time plays by Fenerbahce's Jan Vesely, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Bobby Dixon.

In the overtime period, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Champions managed to dominate their opponents to complete the series sweep and claim back-to-back titles.

In the victorious match, Bogdanovic scored 23 points, and Vesely scored 26 and pulled 11 rebounds.

Kenan Sipahi's 22 points and D J Strawberry's 20 points were not enough for Besiktas, which fell short in the series finals.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us