WORLD
4 MIN READ
US likely to increase troops to Afghanistan by around 4,000
The decision to consider ramping up the US presence in the war-torn country follows President Donald Trump's move to give Defense Secretary Jim Mattis the authority to set troop levels.
US likely to increase troops to Afghanistan by around 4,000
The bulk of the additional troops will train and advise Afghan forces. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

The Pentagon is preparing to send as many as 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said on Thursday, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third US commander-in-chief.

At that level, the deployment would be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump's presidency.

The decision by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis could be announced as early as next week, the official said. It follows Trump's move to give Mattis the authority to set troop levels and seeks to address assertions by the top US commander in Afghanistan that he does not have enough forces to help Afghanistan's army against a resurgent Taliban insurgency.

However, the Pentagon cautioned that no final decision had been made.

"No decisions have been made," said Defense Department spokesman Jeff Davis, when asked about the reported troop increase.

The bulk of the additional troops will train and advise Afghan forces, according to the administration official, who was not authorised to discuss details of the decision publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A smaller number would be assigned to counter terror operations against the Taliban and Daesh, the official said.

America's longest running conflict

The rising threat posed by Daesh, evidenced in a rash of deadly attacks in the capital city of Kabul, has only fuelled calls for a stronger US presence, as have several recent American combat deaths.

Although Trump has delegated authority for US troop numbers in Afghanistan, the responsibility for America's wars and the men and women who fight in them rests on his shoulders.

Trump has inherited America's longest conflict with no clear endpoint or a defined strategy for American success, though US troop levels are far lower than they were under former presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush.

In 2009, Obama authorised a surge of 30,000 troops into Afghanistan, bringing the total there to more than 100,000, before drawing down over the rest of his presidency.

Trump has barely spoken about Afghanistan as a candidate or president, concentrating instead on crushing Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

His predecessors both had hoped to win the war. Bush scored a quick success, helping allied militant groups oust the Taliban shortly after the September 11, 2001, attacks, before seeing the gains slip away as American focus shifted to the Iraq war.

In refocusing attention on Afghanistan, Obama eliminated much of the country's Al Qaeda network and authorised the mission that killed Osama bin Laden, but failed to snuff out the Taliban's rebellion.

There have been almost 2,400 US military deaths in Afghanistan since 2001. Three US soldiers were killed and another was wounded in eastern Afghanistan this weekend in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us