In the Philippines, the military operation inside the city of Marawi has entered its fourth week.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said a couple of times that the battle for Marawi would be over in a few of days.

But it shows no signs of ending, even though the government has announced several deadlines. Thousands of civilians remain trapped inside the battle zone and many more have been made homeless.

As Duterte nears the end of his first year in office, his strong man image could suffer the longer the fighting drags on. He could be forced to seek greater support from the United States, despite his hostile attitude to Washington since taking power.

TRT World's Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury has more from Manila.