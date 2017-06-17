WORLD
3 MIN READ
Al Jazeera Arabic Twitter account restored after temporary suspension
Qatar's state broadcaster says the account was "suspended due to what seems to be an organised campaign." Al Jazeera had recently said that it was combating a large-scale cyber attack.
Al Jazeera Arabic Twitter account restored after temporary suspension
Al Jazeera said that it is doing the necessary work to get the service back. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2017

The Twitter account of Al Jazeera network's Arabic language channel was restored after a temporary suspension on Saturday.

The @ajarabic account resumed, with a message saying: "We bring the attention of our followers to the fact that our main al jazeera account @ajarabic is now working again."

"The account of al Jazeera on twitter @ajarabic is currently suspended due to what seems to be an organised campaign and we are doing the necessary work to get the service back," Al Jazeera said on another of its Twitter accounts for its breaking news service after the Twitter account was blocked earlier during the day.

No comment was immediately available from Twitter.

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states which accuse it of ties to terrorism, in a row that is endangering stability in the region.

The network said on June 8 it was combating a large-scale cyber attack but that all its entities remained in operation.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have broken off ties and imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and courting regional rival Iran - allegations Doha denies.

Twitter was a key means of communication for protesters during the Arab uprisings in 2011, violence that threatened Saudi Arabia until the kingdom unveiled a populist $130 billion social spending package. Al Jazeera's coverage of the uprisings in the region had also won it millions of viewers in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his investment firm Kingdom Holding together own more than 5 percent of Twitter Inc.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us