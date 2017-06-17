WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel's blockade causing poverty levels to rise in Gaza
Since 2007, Gaza's roughly two million inhabitants have suffered from a crippling Israeli blockade that has deprived them of many basic commodities, including food, fuel, medicine and building materials.
Israel's blockade causing poverty levels to rise in Gaza
A Palestinian woman leaves the United Nations food distribution center in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2017

The Gaza Strip has been facing strict restrictions on land, sea and air since Israel imposed a blockade on the coastal enclave in 2007.

The United Nations said more than half of the 1.8 million population of Gaza needs humanitarian support to survive. The area is one of the most densely populated places on earth.

Israel says the blockade stops weapons from threatening its citizens and is designed to strangle the political and military wings of Hamas, which has governed Gaza for 10 years.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Palestine.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us