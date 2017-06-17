CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Director of "Rocky" dies at 81
The Oscar-winning director of blockbuster films like "Rocky" and "The Karate Kid" which championed the ascent of underdogs died of pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles.
Director of "Rocky" dies at 81
Director John G. Avildsen speaking onstage at a screening of 'John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs' during the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Lobero Theatre in California. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2017

John Avildsen, the Oscar-winning director whose blockbuster films like "Rocky" and "The Karate Kid" championed the ascent of underdogs, has died. He was 81 years old.

The filmmaker died of pancreatic cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing Avildsen's eldest son.

The 1976 hit "Rocky" -- an adrenaline-pumping story that captures the rise of a down-and-out boxer from working-class Philadelphia – earned Avildsen an Oscar for best director.

The tight-budget drama was a sleeper hit, propelling actor Sylvester Stallone to Hollywood fame and growing into a beloved franchise. Avildsen returned to direct just one of his original film's six sequels, Rocky V.

The filmmaker also directed the box-office winner "The Karate Kid." Released in 1984, the film centres on a bullied teenager who gains confidence after learning karate from a Japanese handyman.

Avildsen went on to direct both "The Karate Kid, Part II" in 1986 and "The Karate Kid, Part III" in 1989.

"Throughout the decades, his rousing portrayals of victory, courage and emotion captured the hearts of generations of Americans," said Paris Barclay, president of the Directors Guild of America, of the late director in a statement.

Stallone took to Instagram to pay tribute to Avildsen, who helped usher the actor to stardom: "R. I. P. I'm sure you will soon be directing Hits in Heaven- Thank you , Sly."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us