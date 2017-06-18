WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tokyo Mosque hosts free dinner for Muslims to open their fast
Non-Muslims are also invited to participate as the mosque tries to make people in Japan more aware about the customs of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting.
Tokyo Mosque hosts free dinner for Muslims to open their fast
Tokyo Mosque, also known as the Tokyo Camii, promotes cultural exchanges as getting non-Muslims to understand Ramadan can sometimes be difficult. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 18, 2017

Ramadan isn't widely observed in Japan - it is one of the world's least religious countries. For observant Muslims, that presents some challenges, including the sense of isolation.

There are only about 100,000 adherents in the country. But Ramadan or the Islamic month of fasting is also an opportunity to bring people together.

Tokyo Mosque or Tokyo Camii offers just that.

Towering over one of the most popular residential areas in the city, the mosque hosts a free iftar every day. The event is open to everyone, even non-Muslims.

TRT World'sMayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us