Ramadan isn't widely observed in Japan - it is one of the world's least religious countries. For observant Muslims, that presents some challenges, including the sense of isolation.

There are only about 100,000 adherents in the country. But Ramadan or the Islamic month of fasting is also an opportunity to bring people together.

Tokyo Mosque or Tokyo Camii offers just that.

Towering over one of the most popular residential areas in the city, the mosque hosts a free iftar every day. The event is open to everyone, even non-Muslims.

TRT World'sMayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo.