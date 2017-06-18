Douala city in Cameroon has long had a problem with its waste. But now some former university students want to turn it into a form of fuel they say is environmentally friendly.

How does it work?

The garbage is spread and dried in the sun and then reduced to ashes in ovens that do not release any smoke. This process produces what they say is an ecologically friendly type of coal. People then cook with it.

If this project works out, the entrepreneurs say Douala's waste problem will be resolved and people will have a new and ecologically friendly form of energy to use.

