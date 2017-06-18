WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turning Cameroon's waste into eco-friendly fuel
Young people in Douala city are trying to turn garbage into cooking fuel safe for the environment, aiming to overcome one of Cameroon's biggest problems.
Turning Cameroon's waste into eco-friendly fuel
By Staff Reporter
June 18, 2017

Douala city in Cameroon has long had a problem with its waste. But now some former university students want to turn it into a form of fuel they say is environmentally friendly.

How does it work?

The garbage is spread and dried in the sun and then reduced to ashes in ovens that do not release any smoke. This process produces what they say is an ecologically friendly type of coal. People then cook with it.

If this project works out, the entrepreneurs say Douala's waste problem will be resolved and people will have a new and ecologically friendly form of energy to use.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us