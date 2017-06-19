WORLD
Syrian family returns to the battered city of Homs
The streets and buildings of Homs are haunted by violence and death. But the Al Haje family has decided to resettle in what's left of their city.
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian opposition fighters and other civilians line up, as they prepare to board a bus to leave during the last batch from rebel-held neighborhood of al-Waer in Homs, Syria, May 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 19, 2017

The war in Syria has displaced at least six and a half million people inside their own country. But some of those who've had their lives uprooted, are slowly making their way back to their homes.

The Al Haje family returned back to Homs city which was dubbed the capital of the Syrian revolution until it fell under the control of the regime in May.

Streets and buildings are haunted by violence and death. But the Al Haje family has decided to resettle in what's left of their city.

And as TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, resettling among the debris has been difficult.

SOURCE:TRT World
