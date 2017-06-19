WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 12 killed in suicide attacks in Nigeria
As many as 16 reported to have died in bomb blasts in Nigeria's north. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks in an area that has been wracked by violence brought about by the Boko Haram insurgency.
At least 12 killed in suicide attacks in Nigeria
Nigeria's northern areas have been subjected to violent attacks in the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 19, 2017

Five female suicide bombers killed at least 12 people and wounded 11 in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, the birthplace of the militant Boko Haram insurgency, police said on Monday.

One report, citing local emergency services, indicated that 16 people had been killed in the attack. It could not be confirmed if this figure included the attackers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. But the use of female suicide bombers in public places is a tactic used by Boko Haram, which has focused on Borno during its eight-year-old insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic caliphate.

Borno state police spokesman Victor Isuku said the attacks occurred on Sunday at around 08:30 pm (1930 GMT) in the village of Kofa, 8 km (5 miles) from the state capital Maiduguri.

"The first suicide bomber detonated near a mosque, killing seven persons. The second detonated in a house killing five persons," he said, adding that 11 people were hurt in the attacks. Isuku said the other three bombers also died.

Borno has been the state worst hit by the insurgency that has killed more than 20,000 people and forced some 2.7 million people to flee their homes since 2009.

Boko Haram killed 14 people in bombings and shootings in Maiduguri on June 7.

More details were not immediately available.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us