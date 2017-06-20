WORLD
2 MIN READ
Second journalist dies from wounds in Mosul mine blast
French journalist Stephan Villeneuve was filming a piece with reporter Veronique Robert on the battle of Mosul when they were both wounded. Villeneuve succumbed to his wounds. Earlier Kurdish journalist Bakhtiyar Addad died in the blast.
Second journalist dies from wounds in Mosul mine blast
Members of the Iraqi forces advance towards the Old City of Mosul on June 19, 2017 as the ongoing offensive continues to retake the last district still held by Daesh. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2017

A French journalist has been killed in Mosul after a mine exploded in the war-torn city, public broadcaster France Televisions said on Tuesday.

Stephan Villeneuve and two other French journalists were injured in the explosion on Monday in Iraq's second city, the blast also killed Kurdish reporter Bakhtiyar Addad, according to France Televisions and global journalist rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

Villeneuve later succumbed to his injuries, the broadcaster added.

"The management and staff at France Televisions sympathise with the pain of his partner Sophie, his four children, his family and all those he was close to. They offer their most sincere condolences," the head of the news department said in a statement.

A video journalist who had covered a number of conflicts across the world, Villeneuve was filming a piece together with Veronique Robert on the battle of Mosul for French news programme Envoye Special, aired on public television channel France 2.

They were both taken to a hospital on a US military base following the explosion.

Reporter Samuel Forey, who worked for a number of French media organisations including French daily Le Figaro, also suffered light injuries.

"I am very sad for Bakhtiyar and my colleagues, I ask you to not contact me for a couple of days," he wrote on Twitter.

The journalists were accompanying Iraqi special forces during the battle to reconquer Mosul from Daesh, where some 100,000 civilians are being used as "human shields" by militants, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us