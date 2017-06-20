Colombia has the largest number of internally displaced persons in the world, according to UN agency for refugees.

Some 6.7 million people are displaced inside Colombia, making up around 13 percent of the entire population, says a UNHCR report.

According to official figures, 360,000 refugees from the Andean nation have fled abroad, most of them to Ecuador — which hosts the largest number of refugees in Latin America.

Discrimination, trauma, and economic hardships have kept some of them from building a new life in a country that's not their own.

But now hundreds of young refugees have found a new lifeline under a project of a non-profit group.

Journalist Carolina Loza Leon brings more from Quito, Ecuador.