Twice displaced, Palestinians in Turkey struggle to a build new life
Palestinians first fled their homeland in 1948 to countries like Syria. Then war in Syria disrupted their lives once again. These "double refugees" have to start life anew in a third country.
Children play at the Oncupinar camp for Syrian refugees near Kilis in southeastern Turkey, June 20, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2017

Known as "double refugees," Palestinians who fled to Syria to escape the 1948 Arab-Israel War have been forced to flee again, this time to Turkey to escape the Syrian war.

Among them is Bassam Shrey. Shrey is a Syrian-born Palestinian refugee who has never been a full citizen of any country in his 55 years. He was living in the Al Nairab Camp in Syria.

''I always wanted to return to Palestine! I did not want to live in this way, the way that someone is forbidden from expressing his opinion, so I left, leaving behind memories, friends, and narrow streets of Al-Nairab Camp,'' he said, now living as a refugee in Turkey.

''They did not have passports in Syria, and they don't have passports here in Turkey, unlike Syrian refugees," Abu Ahmad, a coordinator for an NGO dealing with Palestinians, said.

''They only have temporary protection cards that don't provide the right to travel.''

More than 300 Palestinian refugee families live in the south of Turkey.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic visits Kilis to hear the stories of the "double refugees."

