It's World Refugee Day and to mark it Athens has staged a Refugee Food Festival.

Athens is on the front lines of the refugee crisis in Europe, making the Greek capital an ideal entry in the Refugee Food Festival's network.

This week, five restaurants have opened their kitchens to five guest chefs from Lebanon, Somalia, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan: Mahboubek Tavakoli from Iran, Barshank Haj Younes from Syria, Hassan Hassan from Somalia, Abdul Al Hallak from Lebanon and Reza Golami from Afghanistan.

All five sought refuge in Greece as violence made their countries unlivable.

The first Refugee Food Festival started off in Paris in June 2016, for the World Refugee Day where 11 Parisian restaurants participated.

The festival's mission is to discover the chefs' talents, assimilate them into the community of restaurants and other chefs and experience intercultural sharing.

The festival is created by the Food Sweet Food Association and co-organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

All the refugee chefs participating in the festival will soon have their own platform called "Refugee Food Stories" through which they can get employed.

TRT World'sValentina Anagnostopoulou brings the story from Athens.