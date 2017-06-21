WORLD
German parliament backs plans to withdraw troops from Turkey
The Bundestag says transfer of 280 German troops from Incirlik to an air base in Jordan should go ahead swiftly.
German deputies vote in German parliament on the withdrawal of its troops from Turkey's Incirlik base near the Syrian border on June 21, 2017 in Berlin. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 21, 2017

Germany's parliament on Wednesday approved the planned withdrawal of troops from the Incirlik air base in southern Turkey after Ankara's refusal to allow German lawmakers access to its soldiers there.

Turkey has refused to allow German lawmakers to make what they see as a routine visit to the base, saying that Berlin needs to improve its attitude towards Turkey first.

Turkey was infuriated when Germany, citing security concerns, banned some Turkish politicians from campaigning on its soil, where about four million Turkish nationals live.

Ankara responded by accusing Berlin of "Nazi-like" tactics and reigniting a dispute over Incirlik.

"The German Bundestag (parliament) regrets very much that conditions for the continued stationing of the Bundeswehr in Incirlik are not met," the Bundestag said in a document that laid out its decision.

It said a transfer of the 280 German troops from Incirlik to an air base in Jordan should go ahead swiftly.

The Bundestag said on Wednesday its members must have access to troops stationed abroad to fulfil its constitutional duties.

Must keep talking

German armed forces are subordinated to parliament, not the government, meaning lawmakers have oversight of the troops. Wednesday's approval followed an earlier government decision that troops must move.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, running for a fourth term in the September election, stressed earlier this month that Germany and Turkey have mutual interests and must keep talking even after the withdrawal.

Relations between the NATO allies have soured significantly in the past year.

Turkey reacted angrily to German and European criticism of a domestic security crackdown after a failed coup attempt last July.

Berlin is also demanding the release of a German-Turkish journalist in jail in Istanbul on charges of propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation and inciting violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
