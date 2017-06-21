WORLD
Video of killing released after US officer acquitted of manslaughter
Footage of the fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer was released on Tuesday, though it shed no light on whether the victim had reached for the gun he told the officer he was carrying.
A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist, during a traffic stop in Ramsey County, Minnesota. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 21, 2017

A few days ago, Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of all charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a routine traffic stop in the United States.

Now, state investigators have released the dashboard cam video showing the moment Philando Castile was shot and killed.

The footage shows how quickly the incident unfolded but sheds no light on whether the victim had reached for the gun he told the officer he was carrying.

The livestreamed shooting and death of Castile in July 2016 drew the public's attention across the US, and sparked national debate about race and police violence.

Hundreds gathered at the Minnesota capitol to protest following the verdict last week.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
