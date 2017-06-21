WORLD
2 MIN READ
Despair drives increased suicide rate in Gaza
The rising cases of suicide in Gaza are having a devastating impact on hundreds of families.
Despair drives increased suicide rate in Gaza
A Palestinian man sleeps outside his house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 21, 2017

One of the saddest aspects of life in the Gaza Strip despite close family ties and the traditional influence of Islam is the increasing number of suicides.

Despair is increasing as the Israeli blockade affects most people both socially and economically.

Hana Nassar's late husband Naif was an unemployed accountant. He re-trained as a nurse before switching to a taxi driver.

But couldn't find work or provide for his family. In despair, he set himself on fire in the family bathroom.

"It's very hard. I stay away from people and don't visit anyone. I refuse to go out," Hana says.

"I don't go, in case I see his relatives and I'm asked about what happened, and why it happened. It's painful and annoying, and that's why I haven't visited anyone. I've become abnormally introverted."

TRT World 's Iolo ap Dafydd reports with more from Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us