Republicans are expected to release their new health care plan to replace Obamacare on Thursday.

The healthcare bill will be released to the Republican Senate Conference in the morning and posted online, and a vote could come as soon as next week.

Obamacare extended insurance coverage to millions of Americans through both subsidised private insurance and an expansion of Medicaid.

Republican Senators have drawn wide criticism for crafting the legislation without any transparency.

As TRT World correspondent EdizTiyansan reports, it's not even clear if they'll get all the necessary support from their own party members.