In the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli blockade for 10 years, the Iftar meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is a subdued affair as families struggle to find enough food on the table to break their fast.

The Gaza Strip is home to some two million people, more than three-quarters of whom the United Nations says depend on humanitarian aid.

TRT World 's Iolo ap Dafydd has more from the Gaza strip.