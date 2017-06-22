Nearly half-a-million Muslims from all around the world live in Australia, and during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan thousands of them head to one street in Sydney to break their fast.

Haldon Street is near the country's largest mosque, and the nightly Ramadan street-food festival has grown so popular it now also attracts non-Muslims.

"We heard that the Ramadan feast was going on, [so] we thought we'd come and check it out. We heard the food's really good. There's a nice atmosphere. So we thought we'd come together and try the food!" says local Sydneysider Sam Craig.

Gwenfair Griffith has more for TRT World from Sydney.