WORLD
1 MIN READ
A peaceful Ramadan in Benghazi
Despite rubble lining the streets of Benghazi, many who left to escape fighting have decided to return and begin rebuilding their lives.
A peaceful Ramadan in Benghazi
Life is slowly returning to normal in Benghazi and the faithful have an opportunity to celebrate Ramadan with the old traditions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 23, 2017

It's been six years since Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, but the promised peace has yet to come.

Rival militias and three different governments are still battling for control of the country. However, Benghazi, a hot spot for much of the unrest, is enjoying a more peaceful Ramadan this year.

"After the liberation, it's safe, and Ramadan now is not like last year's Ramadan," says resident Saleh Al Tira. "Now it's better, thank God, and we are comfortable."

TRT World's Chelsea Carter reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us